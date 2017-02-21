Columbia State offering ACT Prep courses

An ACT test prep course is being offered by Columbia State Community College this spring.

High school students of Middle Tennessee who plan to take the required test can now visit Columbia State’s campuses in Williamson or Maury counties to take the practice test and learn strategies to succeed on the ACT.

Classes will meet one evening per week for five weeks. The course is fast-paced and covers the five areas of the ACT test. The five areas are: English, math, reading, science and writing. In addition to the test, students will also have the chance to learn test-taking strategies and take practice tests. The cost is $140 per person, and each student will receive a prep guide on the first evening of class.

The prep course will take place at the following locations:

Maury County

Columbia State’s Columbia Campus Feb. 23 – March 23 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Columbia State’s Columbia Campus April 27 – May 25 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Williamson County

Columbia State’s Williamson Campus Feb. 14 – March 14 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Columbia State’s Williamson Campus April 18 – May 16 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Register as soon as possible as classes fill quickly. Registration will be complete upon receipt of payment.

To register for these or other continuing education courses through Columbia State’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ACTprep. Full course description, meeting locations and additional information are available on the website or by calling (931) 540-2659.

To register a student for the national ACT exam, please visit www.actstudent.org.