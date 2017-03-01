Comedy “Southern Hospitality” opens Friday at Towne Centre Theatre

The Futrelle Sisters – Frankie, Twink, Honey Raye and Rhonda Lynn – are in trouble again.

This time, the problem is bigger than ever – their beloved hometown, Fayro, Texas, is in danger of disappearing, and it’s up to the sisters to save it from extinction.

That’s the premise of the latest production at Brentwood’s Towne Centre Theatre.

It’s a comedy about hometown pride and the struggle to keep jobs and residents.

Ever since the Super SmartMart and the rendering plant closed, folks have been leaving Fayro in droves, but Honey Raye, with a major assist from her former nemesis, Geneva Musgrave, has come up with a possible solution.

It seems a salsa manufacturing factory is looking to re-locate and has its eye on Fayro. Honey Raye plans to persuade them to relocate to her town by hosting the biggest celebration of the year – “Fayro Days,” which includes a craft show, a pet costume parade, a beauty pageant and a huge Civil War battle reenactment.

Add to that a desperate Twink practically dragging an unwilling groom to the altar, the preacher and his wife with major financial problems, and the “meanest woman in 12 counties,” on her way for a visit and you will wonder why anyone would want to live in Fayro. Texas.

Cast includes: Kathy Crisp, Abby Middlebrook, Karen Himelrick, J. Baugh, Greg Wagner, Melissa Williams, Pam Funderburg, Julie Murphy, Jackson Rector, Jenni Cadaret, Abigail Haggard and Geoff Craig.

Directed by Jim Himelrick this Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy is a laugh-out-loud farce. A stand-alone play in its own right, Southern Hospitality is the third play in the trilogy that includes Dearly Beloved and Christmas Belles.

Southern Hospitality opens Friday, March 3, and runs through March 18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. for evening performances and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.townecentretheatre.tix.com or by calling (615) 221-1174. Tickets are $16 for students, $18 for military and seniors 60 and over, and $20 for adults. Purchase a specially priced Thursday 4-pack of tickets online and get four tickets for only $60; available online only. Group rates are also available.

Towne Centre Theatre is located at 136 Frierson Street in Brentwood.