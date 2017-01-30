Cool Springs Marriott to host Pick TN agriculture conference

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

The annual Pick TN Conference, a gathering of farmers, producer organizations, academics and others involved in the production and marketing of food, is coming to Franklin in February.

This year’s Pick TN Conference features an agenda geared to technology, management and regulatory issues, as well as those challenges for families who farm with and for each other.

Slated for February 16-18 at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin, the conference is a collaborative effort of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), the University of Tennessee, producer organizations and other agricultural agencies.

Keynote speaker Jolene Brown is a consultant for family-owned business. “She’s also a farmer,” Pick TN Conference executive director Amy Tavalin said. “With her results-centered approach, Jolene has learned what works and what doesn’t. She understands the personal and practical dilemmas for families who work together on a farm.”

“The Pick TN Conference exemplifies how organizations and industries can work together to serve the state’s uniquely diversified farming operations,” TDA Assistant Commissioner for Market Development Ed Harlan said. “Producers attending this conference learn the latest in production and marketing practices while networking with people from multiple industry sectors.”

The event is offered as a one-stop solution for farmers who have little time to explore the constantly-evolving issues and information required to succeed. Participants choose sessions based on the needs of their operations and access resources for every facet of modern farm life.

You can find the full schedule and registration at www.picktnconference.com. The cost is $100 per person, which includes conference sessions, receptions, lunch on Friday and a trade show with a variety of agricultural exhibitors and products. The education alley includes representatives from educational, state and federal organizations to answer questions and share information about their programs. A complete list of conference organizations and sponsors is available online.

“This conference is especially valuable because so many farmers are in the same location at the same time,” Tavalin said. “They support and learn from each other while participating in a comprehensive agenda. And when it’s time to go home, they’re excited to take what they’ve learned back to their farms and put that knowledge to use.”

Make hotel reservations at 615-261-6100 and ask for the Pick TN Conference room rate.

Learn more at www.picktnconference.com or contact Amy Tavalin at info@picktnconference.com.