County Library will exhibit Battle’s photo collection all month

The annual Black History Month exhibition of photographs documenting Williamson County residents and places continues through March 1 at the Williamson County Public Library.

The exhibits are the work of Thelma Battle, who for years has been collecting and sharing photos of bygone and contemporary African American life in Williamson County.

This year’s exhibit is presented in conjunction with Battle’s recently published about the Natchez Street neighborhoods, titled Revisiting the Natchez Street Area .

The main library is at 1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.