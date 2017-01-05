County to consider funding huge land purchase for new schools

By ZACH HARMUTH

On Monday the Williamson County Commission will make a big decision regarding the funding for new schools, to be built over the next ten years.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney is asking the commission to approve $161.1 million worth of resolutions, for the buying of land for up to 21 new schools; for the design and construction of several of those; and for expanding existing schools.

Which is only the beginning.

Earlier this week at a joint meeting of the county Budget and Education Committees, Looney said that Williamson County Schools estimates it will need $572 million over the next 10 years to build at least 17, and as many as 21, new schools on 615 acres of land based on its projections. WCS’s 10-year projection has the district adding 20,000 new students, increasing from 38,301 to 58,301. As it stands now, 12 of the district’s 44 schools are over capacity and 11 more are at more than 90 percent capacity.

In the past WCS has bought land piecemeal, and in an effort to save long-term costs it is asking for money to buy the land it will need later now.

“We can do business as we always have, which is only buy the property at the last minute,” he said. “It might not be the best location; it might cost us more … or we can think how we can manage this process.”

Looney said that buying property now at today’s land prices will save $10 million.

The new schools could go on as few as 12 parcels, he said, citing the success of putting an elementary, middle and high school on one site, as WCS did with the new Nolensville campus.

The largest appropriation resolution on deck for the commission to vote on would fund the land purchases needed to build the new schools.

The $46.13 million intent-to-fund resolution is for buying land, hopefully most of the 615 acres that will be needed to build the new schools, according to what Looney said at the meeting.

Several resolutions deal with the building of the schools most-immediately needed, Looney said.

A $45.88 million resolution funds the “design, development and construction” of an elementary and middle school in Brentwood. It’s land purchase is funded by the earlier resolution.

There is also a resolution for $4.9 million for “design and initial site work” for a “central high school, middle school and elementary school.”

This could be a safety valve for Page High School; at the meeting Looney said that that area is one of the most in need of a new high school because, unlike Franklin or Brentwood, for instance, the sewer capacity in the area rules out expansion and renovation.

The rest of the $161 million is in resolutions not to build new schools, but increase capacity at existing ones.

A $9 million resolution would fund the renovation of the old Columbia State Community College building acquired by the district for Franklin High School, adding up to 11 new classrooms.

Looney said he would like for the extra capacity to be available for the 2017-18 school year.

Brentwood High and Middle Schools are being renovated. An intent-to-fund resolution of $17.2 million is on the agenda, for “design, improvement and new construction” based on the results of the Brentwood Master Plan study.

The school board and Looney are asking for, also, $6.3 million for new construction at College Grove and Scales Elementary Schools.

In November, these appropriations did not look like they would make it out of committee.

The Education Committee met on Nov. 28, and deferred a vote on everything but $10.5 million of the land-purchase resolution.

“I am not ready to vote on this tonight,” Tommy Little, commissioner District 5, said. “There is too much I am not certain of.”

The committee called for a joint meeting, before the January commission meeting, to give commissioners a chance to process the requests, and to learn more information.

“The kids are coming whether we like it or not,” Looney said. “They’re going to show up; they’re going to want to be served; they’re going to demand excellent schools. The only way to serve them is to build.”