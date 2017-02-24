Car stolen from senior living community parking lot and other crimes from this week’s report

Criminals’ favorite targets in Brentwood seem to be cars.

Thankfully, violent crime in the city is relatively rare, but nearly every week brings at least some news of car break-ins or other crimes involving motor vehicles.

This week’s crime report from the Brentwood Police Department is no exception.

The two most serious incidents involve stolen cars. In the first incident, which occurred between the afternoons of Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17, a 1999 Mercedes Benz ML430 was taken from the parking lot of a building at 1726 General George Patton Drive. In another case, a 2016 Kia Soul was stolen from the parking lot of the Brighton Gardens of Brentwood senior living community at 103 Arcaro Place. That car was stolen between the late afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 19 and the early evening of Monday, Feb. 20. The report states that there are no suspects in either of these cases.

Four thefts of items from unlocked motor vehicles were also reported in the past week. Each case begs for Brentwood residents to heed the advice offered by Assistant Police Chief Thomas Walsh to “Park Smart,” by removing valuables from cars and locking doors.

These four thefts occurred within a short distance from one another in the Meadow Lake subdivision, three of them sometime between the night of Monday, Feb. 20 and the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 21. Two of the crimes were in the 5200 block of Williamsburg Road. Binoculars and a knife were taken from one car, while a wallet, a laptop and two bags were stolen from another. On the 5300 block of Meadowlake Road, a car had a satchel and iPad stolen from it. A handgun was stolen from a car on the 5100 block of Seward Road, although the time frame in which that crime might have occurred is listed as being longer: between the afternoon of Feb. 5 and the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 22. Again, all of these cars were unlocked.

One other car-related theft took place Saturday night, Feb. 18 when a license plate was stolen from a car on the 100 block of Frierson Street. No suspects are reported in relation to this theft or the four previous thefts.

Finally, in non-automobile-related news, a person reported that jewelry and prescription medication had been stolen from their house on the 6300 block of Panorama Drive. This occurred on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 20. There appeared to be no forced entry to the home, and there are no suspects for this crime.