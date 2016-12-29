CSX train hits FedEx truck during delivery at Wilson Pike

The Tennessee Highway Department reopened Wilson Pike after a CSX train struck a FedEx truck at the Clovercroft intersection.

Multiple agencies assisted the on-scene wreck, which happened at 3:55 p.m. A passerby called in the incident and helped unfasten the unconscious driver from his seat. The truck was attempting to cross over the tracks to a private drive when the train struck.

Now completely dismantled, the white truck carrying packages laid flipped on its side for the last two hours. The train left various cracks in the windshield and destroyed the front axel. The railroad crossing sign flew across Wilson Pike, hitting the guard rail. CSX officials on scene drug it across the roadway, setting it beside the tracks.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Michael Terns, emergency personnel took the driver to Vanderbilt Medical Center. His injuries are unknown at this time, but he left the scene conscious.

Fuel and oil leaked from the accident, warranting a visit from the Emergency Management Agency to access the scene and make the necessary precautions, damming up the liquid from the vehicle.

Both representatives from FedEx and CSX were on scene to access the situation. Neither had comments at publication time.

