D.A.R. Chapters name Good Citizens from local high schools

DAR Good Citizens and Good Citizens Chairs are shown at the President’s Day Luncheon (from left): Nena Manci, Old Glory Good Citizens Chair; Susannah Smith, Battle Ground Academy; Annelise Brueher, Independence High School; Luke Townsend, Brentwood High School; Katherine Nesbitt, Brentwood Academy; Donna Nunan, Travellers Rest Good Citizens Chair; Matthew Mastroberti, Ravenwood High School; Anna Hurd, Page High School; Sheila Warren, John Nolen Good Citizens Chair; and Sandra Rowell, Brigadier General Richard Winn Good Citizens Chair.

The Williamson County Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the DAR Good Citizens from area high schools at their Presidents’ Day luncheon held at the Old Natchez Country Club.

This annual event honors seniors in high school who have been selected by their fellow students as demonstrating the qualities of good citizenship, including dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. These students will also be recognized at Honors and Awards nights at their high schools.

Sponsored by the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter, Sandra Rowell, Good Citizens Chair, is McKenzie Abbott from Summit High School.

Sponsored by the John Nolen Chapter, Sheila Warren, Good Citizens Chair, is Anna Hurd from Page High School.

Sponsored by the Old Glory Chapter, Nena Manci, Good Citizens Chair, are Suzannah Smith, Battle Ground Academy; Taylor Tucker, Centennial High School; Trey Jones, Fairview High School; Meredith Aydelott, Franklin High School; and Annelise Brueher, Independence High School.

Sponsored by the Sarah Polk Chapter, Deborah Clark, Good Citizens Chair, are Blair Hill, Christ Presbyterian Academy; Courtney Daddario, Ensworth School; and Amelia Hahn, University School of Nashville.

Sponsored by the Travellers Rest Chapter, Donna Nunan, Good Citizens Chair, are Katherine Nesbitt, Brentwood Academy; Luke Townsend, Brentwood High School; and Matthew Mastroberti, Ravenwood High School.