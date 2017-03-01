Damage across Cool Springs after potential tornado touchdown

Home Page staff report

Nashville Weather Service officials will head to Williamson County Wednesday afternoon after a potential tornado touched down in Cool Springs.

Downed trees and peeled siding were evident in the Grassland community, east to Cool Springs, at Nashville Golf and Country Club and in the Moores Lane area into Brentwood.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency and Franklin Police Department reported include damage to the Macy’s roof at the CoolSprings Galleria, a Cool Springs bank, and trees down in many areas.

A tree was down across rail lines just north of Moore’s Lane. At Stewart Building Supply on Mallory Lane, the roof was peeled off a lumber storage area. Nearby businesses also showed minor damage. Signs, power poles and traffic lights were cockeyed in the area. A hole was torn in the roof of H.H. Gregg while workers were arriving to work on a remodeling project.

No formal determination has been made about whether it was a tornado or strong straight line winds.

“We will have to go down there this afternoon,” Nashville Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Herley said. “I can tell you I know there was damage, but we will confirm this afternoon if it was a tornado.”

The storm continued toward Nolensville as it left Franklin. The Home Pages have reporters in the area and will update as we find more.

EMA Director Mac Purdy reports that Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation is showing 6,000 customers are without power. Those areas include east Franklin, Nolensville and part of Leiper’s Fork.

A look at some of the damage officers are seeing across the Cool Springs area. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dWRum4ICmI — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 1, 2017

Elaine Ewing of Antioch was taking cover in Target when her car got hit by a shopping cart corral.

During the storm, traffic on Interstate 65 was reportedly at a standstill but traffic is moving slowly now.