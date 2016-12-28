BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ravenwood boys, girls earn close wins; BA dominates

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 40 vs. Blackman 56 (Father Ryan Christmas Tournament)

Brentwood’s Reed Smith scored 16 points and Kellen King posted 15 in Wednesday’s 56-40 loss against Blackman.

Brentwood Academy 80 vs. Milton (Fla.) 49 (Next Level Hoops Fest @ CPA)

Ravenwood 63 vs. Gaffney (South Carolina) 61 (King of the Smokies Tournament)

Elon Smallwood scored 32 points and Seth Erickson posted 20 in Wednesday’s 63-61 win

Christ Presbyterian Academy 71 vs. Taylor County (KY) 75 (Next Level Hoops Fest @ CPA)

Franklin Road Academy 70 vs. Siegel 57 (Overton Invitational)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 85 vs. Harpeth 50 (Hickman County Tournament)

BA’s Sydni Harvey scored 19 points in Wednesday’s 85-50 win over Harpeth.

Ravenwood 48 vs. Ringgold (GA) 47 (Beech Christmas Tournament)