BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ravenwood boys, girls earn close wins; BA dominates

BOYS BASKETBALL
Brentwood 40 vs. Blackman 56 (Father Ryan Christmas Tournament)
Brentwood’s Reed Smith scored 16 points and Kellen King posted 15 in Wednesday’s 56-40 loss against Blackman.
Brentwood Academy 80 vs. Milton (Fla.) 49 (Next Level Hoops Fest @ CPA)
Ravenwood 63 vs. Gaffney (South Carolina) 61 (King of the Smokies Tournament)
Elon Smallwood scored 32 points and Seth Erickson posted 20 in Wednesday’s 63-61 win
Christ Presbyterian Academy 71 vs. Taylor County (KY) 75 (Next Level Hoops Fest @ CPA)
Franklin Road Academy 70 vs. Siegel 57 (Overton Invitational)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brentwood Academy 85 vs. Harpeth 50 (Hickman County Tournament)
BA’s Sydni Harvey scored 19 points in Wednesday’s 85-50 win over Harpeth.
Ravenwood 48 vs. Ringgold (GA) 47 (Beech Christmas Tournament)