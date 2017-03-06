Deferral on new Brentwood school may cause rezoning

Williamson County Schools officials may have to scrap their plans for a district wide rezoning due to lingering uncertainty over construction funding for a new elementary school.

At the Williamson County Budget Committee on Monday night, commissioners unanimously voted to defer the costs to build. They cited that funding in the short term wouldn’t work budget and debt wise, causing hesitation on moving forward. Concerns for how much money the new education impact fee would raise also created anxiety. In the end, commissioners said they wanted 60 days to consider funding options.

“It means we can’t open in August of 2018,” Superintendent Mike Looney said, if the Williamson County Commission defers the item at the March meeting. “It also complicates the zoning plan we have.”

Edmondson, Kenrose, Lipscomb and Scales Elementary Schools are near or over capacity. Currently, the district has 90 percent of its schools at capacity. Some schools are over 100 percent capacity.

At the Williamson County Commission meeting in February, Looney informed the board of the purchase at 9714 Split Log Road in Brentwood. It will become the home for a new Brentwood elementary and middle school. As for when its doors will open, the answer is unclear.

Waiting could ultimately cause disruption in the rezoning process, as district officials were anticipating the opening for the new Brentwood school and an elementary and middle school in Thompson’s Station. Those will open in the fall of ’18 with construction already underway.

District officials have spent months creating plans for a Brentwood school opening that may not happen on their projected time schedule.

“We were counting of the opening of the school in the fall of ’18,” Looney said. “And the only advice I can give you is to talk to your commissioners.”

Here were the original rezoning plans:

• Late January – April: The district staff will work on the proposal.

• Late April: The district will present the proposal to the board.

• April – early May: The district will hold community meetings.

• May board meeting: The district will have finished the maps for the rezoning.

• August: The superintendent will send out the year’s notice to families of the rezoning.

• Thompson’s Station and Brentwood will have schools new opening, which is driving the rezoning.

Looney said he and others will have to work to recreate the plan, but it would mean he couldn’t submit anything to the board in the coming weeks.

“We will come up with an alternative strategy,” he said. “I don’t see how I can give you a zoning plan in March. At the least, we have to push it back. It means we are delaying it until August.”

Looney added they could also make plans for a rezoning without the newest elementary school in the northeast corridor of the county, but it would just mean an additional headache for families, stating, “but you just have to rezone them back the following year.”

The Williamson County Commission will meet next Monday at its March meeting. If deferred, officials won’t make any decision until its May meeting. The commission does not have a meeting in April.