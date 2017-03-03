Detective identifies fraud suspects, statewide activities

From left are Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades, Sheriff Jeff Long, Det. Sgt. Sheldon, Kris Krabill, Capt. David Beard.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant and his favorite charity were honored with an award from Toyota of Cool Springs after the officer identified suspects involved in fraud.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Sheldon was named Deputy of the Month for February.

Detective Sgt. Sheldon was given this award for his exceptional work in identifying four out-of- state suspects in a $100,000 fraud investigation in Williamson County. He also discovered that the fraudulent activity had been conducted in other areas of Tennessee and in other states. He has worked for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years.

Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Sheldon and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150 to Bridges Domestic Violence Center in Williamson County.

Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a WCSO deputy and a charity.