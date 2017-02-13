District 11-AAA boys, girls basketball tournaments run all week

The District 11-AAA girls basketball tournament tips off Tuesday night with Independence visiting Franklin, Centennial hosting Brentwood and Ravenwood traveling to battle Summit.

The first round of the boys 11-AAA tourney takes place Wednesday with Brentwood welcoming Dickson County, Centennial visiting Ravenwood and Independence hosting Franklin.

Both sets of semifinals will be played Friday at Centennial, with the consolation games and championships taking place Saturday.

See below for a schedule of both tournaments:

District 11-AAA Girls Basketball Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#7 Independence (8-17) at #2 Franklin (18-8)

#6 Brentwood (7-19) at #3 Centennial (15-7)

#5 Ravenwood (13-13) at #4 Summit (12-14)

Semifinals – Friday (at Centennial)

Ravenwood/Summit vs. #1 Dickson County – 4 p.m.

Brentwood/Centennial vs. Ravenwood/Summit – 7 p.m.

Consolation – Saturday, 2 p.m. (at Centennial)

Finals – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. (at Centennial)

District 11-AAA Boys Basketball Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#7 Dickson County (8-18) at #2 Brentwood (21-6)

#6 Centennial (6-18) at #3 Ravenwood (19-6)

#5 Franklin (15-10) at #4 Independence (16-10)

Semifinals – Friday (at Centennial)

#1 Summit (21-5) vs. Independence/Franklin – 5:30 p.m.

Brentwood/Dickson County vs. Ravenwood/Centennial – 8:30 p.m.

Consolation – Saturday, 3:45 p.m. (at Centennial)

Finals – Saturday, 7:15 p.m. (at Centennial)