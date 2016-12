Seven BA, BGA football players named all-state

Five football players from Brentwood Academy and two from Battle Ground Academy were named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

BA quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall, wide receiver Camron Johnson, defensive end Josh Higgs, linebacker Jackson Sirmon and safety Evan Beddoe were selected to the Division II-AA squad.

BGA cornerback Kel Hawkins and punter Jake Holloway were selected to the DII-A team.

TSWA Division II-AA and Division II-A All-State Teams

Division II-AA

OFFENSE

QB – Ben Brooks, Pope John Paul II

QB – Robert Riddle, McCallie

RB – Ty Chandler, Montgomery Bell Academy

RB – Shawn McColley, McCallie

WR – Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy

WR – Walker Fannon, McCallie

WR – Rodney Owens, Ensworth

OL – Griffin Hawkins, Briarcrest Christian

OL – Hamilton Garber, Montgomery Bell Academy

OL – Giovanni Hightower-Reviere, McCallie

OL – Peyton Terry, Ensworth

OL – Cole Johnson, Baylor School

ATH – Jeremiah Oatsvall, Brentwood Academy

K – Trey Thomas, Memphis University School

DEFENSE

DL – Josh Higgs, Brentwood Academy

DL – Oganna Oraedu, Memphis University School

DL – Tanner Antonutti, Ensworth

DL – Tyree Toliver, Baylor School

LB – Dorian Hopkins, Memphis University School

LB – Jackson Sirmon, Brentwood Academy

LB – Brett Starr, Montgomery Bell Academy

LB – Zach Hamlet, Christian Brothers

DB – Maurice Hampton, Memphis University School

DB – Cameron Wade, Montgomery Bell Academy

DB – Evan Beddoe, Brentwood Academy

DB – Brendon Harris, Baylor School

ATH – Jake Powers, Briarcrest Christian

P – Nick Vandeven, St. Benedict at Auburndale

Division II-A

OFFENSE

QB – Jacob Buie, University School of Jackson

QB – Ben Glass, St. George’s

RB – Chase Hayden, St. George’s

RB – Eric Gray, Lausanne

WR – Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy

WR – Ryan Miller, University School of Jackson

WR – Corey Jones, St. George’s

OL – Will Lawrence, Harding Academy

OL – Trey Smith, University School of Jackson

OL – Jarius Douglas, Lausanne

OL – Jake Julian, Knox Webb

OL – Obinna Eze, Davidson Academy

ATH – Elijah Howard, Knox Webb

K – Charles Campbell, University School of Jackson

DEFENSE

DL – Mason Harwell, Harding Academy

DL – Jack Nadaud, Knox Webb

DL – Rhett Peel, University School of Jackson

DL – Corteze Love, Lausanne

LB – Morgan Ernst, Knox Webb

LB – Cole Lusby, The King’s Academy

LB – Noah Pope, St. George’s

LB – James Babb, Lausanne

DB – Cameron Kinley, Lausanne

DB – Kel Hawkins, Battle Ground Academy

DB – Jahlil Jefferson, Knox Webb

DB – Da’Juon Hewitt, Davidson Academy

ATH – Hunter Green, Knox Webb

P – Jake Holloway, Battle Ground Academy