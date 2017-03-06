Brentwood dog park creatively renamed

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood’s Nutro Dog Park will undergo a name change in the coming weeks as a new sponsorship plan is worked out with the city.

The pet food company Nutro is a subsidiary of Mars, Inc., which has sponsored the park since its opening in 2011. The company has agreed to sponsor the park for three additional years, but has requested that the city come up with a different name for it, Parks Director Dave Bunt said.

At its monthly meeting Monday night, Brentwood’s Park Board did just that, deciding between six names drawn up by city staff. After voting ended, there was a clear winner for the park’s new appellation: Barkwood.

“I like Barkwood, and I think it would be cool if we said Barkwood of Brentwood or Barkwood in Brentwood,” Vicki Sanford said.

“That’s my number one,” Park Board Chairman James Parker said.

The city moved on to other business while Bunt tallied the scores. Board members had been asked to rank the nominees one through six, so the lowest score would win.

“The nomination was for Barkwood,” Bunt said. “It scored 16. Brentwood Dog Park was second with 21.”

Someone asked after the fate of rejected nominee Mutt Strut Dog Park.

Bunt said it got 42 points, nearly the highest score.

“Barkwood’s short game was better,” City Commissioner and Park Board member Rhea Little joked.

Before Barkwood becomes a reality, the Board of Commissioners will have to agree to both the new three-year sponsorship with Mars, Inc., and approve the new name. Those things should happen at the next couple of city commission meetings, Bunt said.

Nutro Dog Park is located in the southwest corner of Tower Park, off of Heritage Way. It is divided into both a 1.5-acre large dog and a .65-acre small dog area, according to the city’s website, which can be found here.

The complete list of names considered by the Park Board Monday night was as follows: