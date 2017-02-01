Don’t miss the Public Affairs Roundtable with your legislators

Want to ask legislators a question?

This week’s your chance without having to sojourn to the Capitol.

Williamson’s Inc.’s Public Affairs Roundtable is a free monthly forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature. It will happen at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at E|SPACES for a special joint event with First Friday.

The event will feature Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), Rep. Glen Casada (R-Thompson’s Station), Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin), and Sam Whitson (R-Franklin).

At the event, legislators will discuss the issues in greater depth. The format is a panel discussion with audience Q&A opportunities. This one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the County’s public information channel. The forum is open to the public.

Here are the committees they are on:

Charles Sargent – District 61

• Chairman of the Finance Committee and also serves on its subcommittee

• Insurance and Banking Committee and subcommittee

• Calendar and Rules

Glen Casada – District 63

• Civil Justice Committee and subcommittee

• Consumer and Human Resources Committee

• Government Operations Committee

• Calendar and Rules Committee

Sam Whitson – District 65

• Health Committee

• Transportation Committee

Have a question for your state representatives?

Here’s how you can contact them:

Sargent’s Nashville office: (615) 741-6808

Sargent’s Franklin office: (615) 771-7222

Email: rep.charles.sargent@capitol.tn.gov

Casada’s Nashville office: (615) 741-4389

Casada’s home office: (615) 943-7396

Email: rep.glen.casada@capitol.tn.gov

Whitson’s Nashville office: (615) 741-1864

Email: rep.sam.whitson@capitol.tn.gov