Don’t miss this gift at CoolSprings Galleria

It’s as if Santa’s little helpers have set up their workshop in the CoolSprings Galleria to help those last-minute shoppers.

For the past six years, Rolling Hills Community Church has offered free gift wrapping (that’s right, completely free!) to shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria.

You can bring up to five gifts to be wrapped. They have a wide selection of paper and trimmings.

Planning for this began seven years ago when the church approached the Galleria about giving back to the community, as the holiday time is often a stressful time of the year.

“We started out very basic with just a couple of six-foot folding tables to what you see now,” said Steve Horton, Communications Director for Rolling Hill Community Church.

While the number of gifts wrapped hasn’t been calculated for this year; they wrapped more than 25,000 gifts in 2015. At their best estimate, they used over ten miles of wrapping paper.

“We want to make shopping more enjoyable while we give a gift back to the community,” Horton said. “It is a joy to see people’s faces when they realize that it’s free.”

Each year, they have repeat customers including former Titans player Albert Haynesworth. Wrapping begins each year on Black Friday and ends on Christmas Eve.

You still have time to have your gifts wrapped. Rolling Hills Community Church is wrapping this week from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be there on Christmas Eve at 9 a.m. until all of the wrapping paper has been used.

The wrapping station is located on the second level close to American Cookie and Starbucks. Rolling Hills also invites the community to their Christmas Eve service candlelight service at their Franklin campus with times of 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., or visit Nolensville Elementary. Visit Rolling Hill Community Church on Facebook for the latest updates.