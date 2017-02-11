Downtown Franklin boutique holds re-opening after flooding

Clothing shop Finnleys Good Findings is undergoing a bit of a facelift after an unexpected turn of events resulted in store flooding mid-January.

To show appreciation to customers, Finnleys invites the community to attend an open house “Love Rains Down” on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We’re so grateful to our customers for supporting us through this transition,” Finnleys owner Dawn Craig said. “What better way to show our appreciation than give our customers a little love? Ironically, our Valentine’s Day theme ‘Love Rains Down’ was selected before the flooding incident so we decided to roll with it.”

Guests can sip Frothy Monkey coffee and nibble on an assortment of sweet Valentine treats while shopping.

The event will offer giveaways and discounts to include a free Finnleys tote bag, a chance to win a $50 Finnleys gift card and enjoy an additional 20 percent off on sale items.

Guests may enter for a chance to win a Ronaldo “Pulse” bracelet by liking the Finnleys Facebook page and tagging two friends. Winners of the gift card and bracelet will be selected on Feb. 14 and notified by email.

The open house also features a fun photo-op for customers posing with umbrellas near the store’s “Love Rains Down” display for an opportunity to receive an extra 10 percent off when they post to social media and tag @finnleysboutique.

For more information, visit www.finnleysonline.com or call 615-628-8495.

Emily West covers Franklin, education, and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.