Drury Plaza will host Habitat Women Build kickoff event

This spring more than 10,000 women will volunteer at Habitat for Humanity construction sites across the country in recognition of National Women Build Week.

Now in its ninth year, Habitat’s National Women Build empowers women to take the hammer and the lead to help local families in need purchase affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will be raising the walls on its eighth annual Women Build home on Apr. 22 in Franklin. This year volunteers will build a home alongside future homeowner and single mother Stephanie Dixon.

Dixon is a Franklin native who has been employed with APCOM, Inc. for the past 31 years. She has an 11-year-old daughter, Ronesha, who is very active at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church where she sings in the choir and dances with the praise team.

Thanks to the support of the Drury Plaza Hotel and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will host a kickoff event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, for both men and women wanting to learn more about volunteering on this build.

At 3:45, there will be a short presentation and tips on fundraising for the build.

Former Women Build participants will be on hand to answer questions.

Culinary delights will be donated from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café.

The sponsorship cost of the home is $70,000. Each person who participates has a fundraising goal of $250 to go toward the cost of the house and a volunteer goal of at least one build day. To help participants, a toolkit is provided with ideas and step-by-step instructions on how to raise the funds. In addition, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury also will offer an optional, in-store workshop on Saturday, Mar. 18, at the Spring Hill Lowe’s to help participants learn skills for the build site. No prior experience in either fundraising or house-building is necessary.

The event is free, but registration is required and can be done via womenbuild2017.eventbrite.com.

Those who would like join the build, but can’t make the kickoff event can contact Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Volunteer Development Coordinator Rain Fisher at rfisher@hfhwm.org or 615-550-5619.