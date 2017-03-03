Education impact fee for new homes goes into effect at half rate

By CHRISTIAN MARNON

The first in a two-step process to begin levying an impact fee for schools on new residential construction took effect this week.

In November 2016, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 22-2 to approve the Education Impact Fee, a one-time fee levied strictly on new residential building permits. Adopted as an alternative to raising property taxes, the fee will fund new school facilities in Williamson County. It is projected to generate more than $180 million for new schools over the next six years.

The impact fee went into effect March 1.

The Williamson County Government expects enrollment to exceed 11,000 new students by Fiscal Year 2020-21. This projection comes from a study by Maryland-based Tischler Bise, a consulting firm contracted by the Williamson County Board of Directors to gather data on residential growth and the capital costs of school facilities.

The Tischler Bise study presented two fee schedule options. In the first option, fees were determined by the type of dwelling unit, whether single family or multifamily. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners chose the second option, which calculated fees based on the total square footage. The larger the dwelling, the more school-age children could live there.

Upon adoption of the fee, County Commissioners mandated phase-in, with a 50 percent rate on new permits from March 1 through Aug. 31, 2017, and the full rate going into effect on Sept. 1.

Here are the numbers:

Fees within the Franklin Special School District through Aug. 31:

1, 399 square feet or less $572.50

1,400 to 1,899 square feet $957

1,900 to 2,399 square feet $1,251

2,400 to 2,899 square feet $1,496

2,900 to 3,399 square feet $1,693

3,400 square feet or more $1872.50

Fees within FSSD starting Sept. 1:

1,399 square feet or less $1,145

1,400 to 1,899 square feet $1,914

1,900 to 2,399 square feet $2,502

2,400 to 2,899 square feet $2,993

2,900 to 3,399 square feet $3,386

3,400 square feet or more $3,745

Fees outside FSSD through Aug. 31:

1,399 square feet or less $1,413

1,400 to 1,899 square feet $2,658

1,900 to 2,399 square feet $3,610

2,400 to 2,899 square feet $4,394

2,900 to 3,399 square feet $5,037

3,400 square feet or more $5,605

Fees outside FSSD starting Sept. 1:

1,399 square feet or less $2,827

1,400 to 1,899 square feet $5,317

1,900 to 2,399 square feet $7,220

2,400 to 2,899 square feet $8,788

2,900 to 3,399 square feet $10,074

3,400 square feet or more $11,210

Homes built outside the FSSD pay more because they fund K-12 educational facilities. The FSSD provides schools for grades K-8 within that district.

The impact fee has several exemptions:

 Structures owned by a nonprofit organization

 New accessory buildings or structures that will not create additional dwelling units

 Alterations of an extant dwelling unit where no new dwelling units are created

 Senior citizen dwellings restricting ownership to residents 55 years or older.

The tax will be collected at the Williamson County Administrative Office through the Building Codes Department. Community Development Director Joe Horne said the intake office has been established solely for the payment of impact fees.

“[Home builders] have to pay the tax and fee prior to submitting their application for building permits at the different municipalities,” Horne said.

Regional Realtors and homebuilders have voiced concern over the impact fee.

David Logan, past president of the Williamson County Association of Realtors, sought the legal opinion of the state’s Attorney General in November. Due to the possibility of litigation against the fee, the Attorney General offered no opinion on the matter, Logan said.

Logan expressed his support and pride for the Williamson County School system, but he said the impact fee unfairly encumbers a slim subset of the population.

“We really feel like every citizen in Williamson County benefits from our great school system,” he said. “We feel like it’s the responsibility of all 211,000 citizens to pay for the growth and maintenance of the school system. It’s not something that should be pushed off onto five or 6,000 people a year that build new homes in the area.”

Logan attributes the quality of Williamson County Schools to the use of taxpayer-funded bonds to finance school construction.

“We’re a county with a Triple-A bond rating,” he said. “It’s worked for so long, why change it now? We’ve created the best school system in the state by doing this and we don’t think there’s a need to change that.”