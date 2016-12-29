Education in Review: Where Williamson’s been in 2016

Between the opening of a updated Columbia State Community College campus and transitions on the county school board, education has seen its fair share of change in Williamson County.

An Aug. 4 election and a brand new Williamson County campus for Columbia State Community College generated the most headlines.

Williamson County Schools gained three new board members in the August election plus a fourth in November. The Franklin Special School District maintained its currents members in the August primary, as all three ran unopposed.

Both Williamson County and Franklin Special schools handled their own problems budget wise when it came down to funding. Each district faced difficulties in obtaining the appropriate amount of money from the state in its Basic Education Program formula. Franklin Special had to handle the challenge of insurance for its teachers and what it would do in the face of changes to their GAP insurance plans.

State testing ran into problems with an online testing vendor, resulting in no scores for elementary and middle school students and only scores for high schoolers.

Centennial High School turned 20 years old, while Lipscomb Elementary School celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Susan Curlee’s departure

Perhaps the biggest moment for the Williamson County School Board came in the resignation of District 12’s elected official Susan Curlee.

She announced her leaving on SuperTalk Radio, but didn’t submit a resignation notice to the Williamson County Commission until weeks later.

Curlee had a contentious term in her two years on the board, writing controversial posts on social media and leading the efforts to oust current Superintendent Mike Looney in 2015.

Before the start of 2016, Curlee started two Internet petitions after she became inspired from her experience in participating in her children’s schools, involving herself with their parent teacher organizations and reviewing social studies textbooks for the past two years.

The petition expressed Curlee’s views that religious content in the TNReady assessment tests dealt not with the historical context of religion, but on beliefs and practices. It asked that the Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen remove the mandatory testing requirement for sixth- and seventh-graders.

In the spring of 2016, the District 12 board member also dealt with being named in a lawsuit. The suit evolved out of a video clip of a middle school fight aired on a Nashville TV station. A draft of the lawsuit obtained by the Home Page in April charged that the school board violated the privacy of a student protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also called out Curlee, who allegedly shared sensitive information about the incident from an email sent by Superintendent Mike Looney. That cost the district $36,000 to settle the lawsuit brought by the student’s parents.

Filling the District 12 vacancy

After nearly five months of no representation, District 12 now has a new school board member.

Approved by the Williamson County Commission in November, Nancy Nelson Garrett accepted the appointment. She was the first to apply for appointment.

Her son attended an FSSD school before moving on to high school. He graduated from Centennial High School in 2015, and is now a college sophomore.

Outside of being an active parent at board meetings, Nelson Garrett has volunteered throughout the community and schools. She was one of 14 founding members of Hands on Nashville. She also founded the Friends of FSSD Schoolchildren Summer Reading Program and served as Centennial High School PTO president from 2014-2015.

She graduated from Belmont with a bachelor of business administration, concentrated in marketing and currently works for Deloitte, a professional services consulting firm.

Garrett submitted her name alongside former Grassland assistant principal Sandra Juarez and PTA and Page High School mom Kim Henderson.

Curlee previously held the seat, starting in September 2014. The commission accepted her leaving in September.

Columbia State relocates campus to Liberty Pike

After years in the making, Columbia State Community College completed its first semester thousands of students at its new location in Franklin.

Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin) was instrumental in getting the project moving and keeping it on track in the Legislature. Now one of its three buildings is named after him.

The new campus is fully wired with computer and telecommunications networks, security cameras and emergency call boxes. It is heated and cooled with geothermal energy.

Enrollment at the Williamson campus is its biggest in history.

Williamson school board welcomes three new members

With 16 candidates, residents had plenty to pick from in terms of deciding who should lead them on the school board.

Districts 1, 3 and 11 all have different representation than before the election. Odd-numbered seats were up for the taking this year, with the inclusion of District 4.

District 4’s Anne McGraw, District 5’s Gary Anderson, District 7’s Bobby Hullett and District 9’s Rick Wimberly all returned to their seats.

Angela Durham won the narrowest race, defeating Richard Davis for the District 1 seat. She will represent parents and families from Fairview. Former member Ken Peterson left the seat open when he moved to Hawaii for a job relocation.

Eliot Mitchell, who faced two other contenders in the race, took over the District 3 seat left open by former board chairman PJ Mezera.

After deciding to not run again, Mark Gregory’s District 11 seat became available. Franklin’s KC Haugh only faced one opponent in his victorious race. He now serves Franklin and parts of unincorporated Williamson County.

Williamson Strong group classification still muddled

Williamson Strong will have to wait until 2017 to find out if an administrative law judge considers them a political action committee.

The case of Williamson Strong’s status has gone on since 2014. Former District 12 Williamson County School Board member Susan Curlee filed a complaint with the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.

Members of the group – Jennifer Smith, Susan Drury, Jim Cheney, Sarah Barnard and Kim Henke – formed Williamson Strong in June 2014 as parents of students in the public school system. They created social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter along with a website.

Several issues surfaced during a November hearing in Nashville: what constitutes a political action committee, what is considered a political endorsement, postings about the 912 Project and Americans for Prosperity, and how web hosting and web domains functioned in relation to cost.

At issue in the case is a period of time during the summer of 2014, prior to the Williamson County School Board election.

Following the complaint, the group went through the process with the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance. Ultimately Williamson Strong was fined.

Each of the Williamson Strong parents testified under oath before an administrative law judge. Other than Sarah Barnard, the other four said they spent no money for the election or defeat of any candidate for public office.

Both sides had until Dec. 22 to submit final arguments and findings of fact.

The judge has 90 days to rule on the case.