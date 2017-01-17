Texas commit Eggleston highlights bright future for Brentwood volleyball

By CHIP CIRILLO

Unstoppable was the first word out of Wendy Munzel’s mouth when the Ravenwood coach was asked to describe Logan Eggleston.

That’s as good an adjective as any for the Brentwood outside hitter who committed to NCAA volleyball runner-up Texas on Dec. 18.

“She just is capable of doing whatever she wants when she wants to,” Munzel said. “She’s just very young and very talented.”

Eggleston, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, led Brentwood (50-4) to its fourth straight Class AAA title in October.

She was named Most Valuable Player at the tournament after recording 23 kills and 15 digs.

“She’s so gifted athletically,” Brentwood coach Barbara Campbell said. “Of course, her height (makes her stand out). Her skill level is just – and there is still so much potential there for her to even develop more.”

Eggleston visited 10 schools that made her offers before committing to Texas. Her first offer came the summer before her freshman year.

Eggleston’s final four were Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and NCAA champion Stanford.

Texas just seemed like the right fit for her.

“It was just like over the top compared to other schools,” Eggleston said. “So, it was like something I was really looking for and I found it there.”

She loved the Texas coaches, campus, facilities and resources like training and nutrition.

“I got there and I was like, ‘There’s no way I can’t go here,’” said Eggleston, who visited Texas during the Thanksgiving break. “I love it so much.”

She went to the NCAA Championship at Ohio State where Stanford beat Texas 3-1 the day before she committed to the Longhorns.

The loss didn’t give her second thoughts.

“I was kind of Texas the whole way,” Eggleston said. “I knew right after my visit that’s where I was going to go. I know a bunch of the players on both of those teams, I know the coaches. That was really exciting for me.”

Eggleston is the first Williamson County player to commit to Texas since Ravenwood’s Madelyn Hutson, a 6-5 middle blocker who played for the Longhorns from 2011-12 before transferring to St. Mary’s for her last two seasons.

“I knew her sister pretty well,” Eggleston said of Kat Hutson, a 6-3 outside hitter at Alabama who also played at Ravenwood. “(Madelyn) is a lot older than me, so I didn’t really know her that well. But I’ve heard a lot about her.”

Eggleston missed the first 23 games of the season because she was playing on the U.S. Youth National team in the 18-and-under North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation qualifying tournament.

The Americans finished second behind the Dominican Republic in Puerto Rico in September.

“It was so super cool, a great experience,” Eggleston said. “We beat (the Dominicans) in pool play and then they beat us in the championship game. It was close, rough, but it’s OK.”

The Lady Bruins won 27 of their last 28 games with Eggleston back in the lineup.

She combines with teammate Garrett Joiner, a 6-3 Virginia commit, for a formidable outside hitter duo.

“It’s great to have another person on the team that can get a great kill,” Eggleston said. “When I’m back row it’s good to be able to trust that Garrett is front row and stuff like that. We have a really good bond.”

Joiner and Eggleston develop their chemistry even further as club teammates for Alliance.

“Logan has a fabulous team attitude,” Campbell said. “She’s the total package. She plays all the way around and was an offensive threat not only from the front row, but the back row, as well.”

She led Brentwood with a 50 percent kill percentage and was second in kills (406) despite missing nearly half the season. Eggleston had 184 digs, 52 blocks and 44 aces in 31 games.

“She’s explosive and she’s powerful, and she’s lengthy and she’s quick,” Campbell said.

Finding ways to contain her is difficult.

“She has a great arm span and a reach that’s over your block, it’s around your block,” said Munzel, who guided Ravenwood to a runner-up finish behind Brentwood in District 11-AAA. “If she tries to do too much, she is the only one who can beat herself. She just hits over the block, so it’s hard to block.”

Munzel, a second-team All-American middle blocker at Houston in 1994, believes Eggleston made a good college choice.

“She’s only going to get better and stronger,” said Munzel, who played at Houston when it was in the Southwest Conference with Texas. “UT has a great program and she’ll fit in perfectly. I think she’ll do well there.”

Eggleston used to play basketball in middle school, but quit before her freshman year to focus on volleyball.

Brentwood basketball coach Ronnie Seigenthaler would probably love it if she returned to hoops.

“He always jokes around with me about (playing basketball), but he’s nice about it,” Eggleston said. “It’s all good. School basketball and club volleyball conflict a lot so I would be missing a lot of volleyball.”

The good news for Brentwood is another Eggleston is on the way: Shaye is an eighth-grade middle school volleyball player.

“She’s supposed to be taller than me, so we’ll see,” Eggleston said.

The scary thing for the Lady Bruins’ opponents is Eggleston is only halfway through her career at Brentwood, which won its 12th state championship with a 3-0 win over Farragut last season.

“She’s just going to assume more and more responsibility for our team,” Campbell said. “She’s the real deal.”