Electric upgrade in Cane Ridge will result in closures of Old Hickory

Nashville Electric Service (NES) is upgrading electrical equipment that requires a portion of Old Hickory Boulevard east of Brentwood and north of Nolensville to be closed during the month of February.

The road closure affects Old Hickory Boulevard between Cane Ridge Road and Whittemore Lane on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This improvement project will allow NES to continue providing safe and reliable power to customers in the fast-growing Cane Ridge area of South Nashville. Work began in January but the project has been delayed due to rain and muddy conditions.