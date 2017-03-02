Enrichment Center on old BGA campus opens early Monday

The redevelopment of the former campus of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin continues with the Monday opening of Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s new Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy Park.

The center, located at 110 Everbright Ave. next to the main branch of the Williamson County Library, will open at 7 a.m. on Monday. It features a two-story fireplace, banquet hall, warming kitchen, wellness center, senior lounge, dance studio and classrooms.

There are open air terraces, as well as an outdoor amphitheater, bocce ball and pickleball courts.

The Williamson County Enrichment Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During daylight hours, the Williamson County Enrichment Center will cater to seniors (55+) and will incorporate many of the programs formerly offered by the J. L. Clay Center. The senior lounge will offer a place for seniors to meet and socialize or participate in scheduled table games including bridge, dominoes, Scrabble and Rummikub. The lounge will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The facility’s March schedule also includes a full complement of events and daytime classes for seniors, including painting and drawing, piano and voice, writing, dulcimer lessons, chorus, movies, potluck and bingo and group fitness classes to name a few. The Enrichment Center will also offer therapeutic recreation programs, dance classes for children, special events and summer camps.

Use of standard facility amenities, including the senior lounge and wellness center, will be free for all 55+ patrons through Monday, March 20. Beginning March 21, general admission will be $4 for youth/adult (4-54) and $1 for seniors. Annual Enrichment Center facility passes are also available for Williamson County seniors (singles, $50; couples, $75) and non-resident seniors (singles, $150; couples, $175). Drop-in senior classes (including group fitness) are $2 for Enrichment Center pass holders and $4 for non-pass holders.

The enrichment center is part of the redevelopment of the former campus, which was acquired by the Williamson County government in 1996. The library main branch was the first new structure on the property in years.

The campus was renamed Academy Park, and gymnasiums and fields were used for recreation.

One of the academic buildings of the old Battle Ground Academy was renovated to house Renaissance High School, an alternative Williamson County high school boasting smaller classes as well as a focus on information technology and the arts.

Another building was razed on the current site of the new Enrichment Center.

The county also is renovating another old BGA building as a performing arts center.