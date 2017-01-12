Factory hosts improv show Saturday

Beginning this Saturday, Jan 14th, the Little Brick Theatre (inside The Factory at Franklin) will host the first Franklin Improv All-Stars show.

Comedians from Sprocket Improv and Nashville Improv comprise the Franklin Improve All-Stars. The core group that will perform on a consistent basis include; Barry McAlister and Cindy Carter from Sprocket Improv and Lacie Madison and Michael Kearney from Nashville Improv. Each month, a performer from another local improv group will join.

Show attendees can expect a very interactive experience, where they’ll be asked to shout out suggestions to the actors. The show time is 90-100 minutes and features approximately 15 improv games or scenes. Show attendees are part of live interactive theater by shouting out suggestions.

This is fun, family-friendly live entertainment show. Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased online for the January 14th show. Show begins at 7pm. If you can’t make Saturday’s show, the Franklin Improv All-Stars will be performing the second Saturday of each month at The Little Brick Theatre.