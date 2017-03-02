Franklin man identified as fatal crash victim

Investigators with the Tennessee State Highway Patrol have identified Robert J. Gillespie, 53, as the person killed in a crash Monday on I-65 at the Concord Road off-ramp.

Though the preliminary information from the Highway Patrol listed Gillespie as having been a resident of Brentwood, an obituary published Thursday refers to him as a Franklin resident.

According to the highway patrol, Gillespie was traveling northbound on I-65 at around 11:36 a.m. Monday when his car left the right side of the roadway near the Concord Road exit and went up an embankment. It went airborne at this point before crashing into a bridge, then landed on its roof and skidded across the Concord Road off-ramp.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played any part in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

According to his obituary, Gillespie, a former U.S. Army paratrooper, worked as a polysomnographic technician in Nashville. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, a son, Keegan, and a daughter, Grace.