Cell phone, credit card taken from Brentwood Skate Center and other incidents in this week’s crime report

This week’s crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department is a relatively light one, with a few thefts constituting the only crimes reported in the week ending Feb. 16.

A cell phone as well as a case containing a debit card were stolen from a woman Saturday evening, Feb. 11, at the Brentwood Skate Center at 402 Wilson Pike Cir. Assistant Police Chief Thomas Walsh said it was not clear whether the woman had been pickpocketed or if the cell phone and debit card had fallen out of her pocket and then been taken by someone. No suspects have been identified in relation to this incident.

Another person had their wallet stolen from them on the 5200 block of Maryland Way some time during the day of Friday, Feb. 10. The victim’s wallet was later recovered minus the victim’s credit cards. By that time, multiple fraudulent charges had been put on the cards. There are no suspects in that case.

In another incident, Little Brothers Shell on Franklin Road was the victim of its second theft in less than a month when antifreeze, oil and other vehicle fluids were stolen from a storage building on the property that had been broken into in the early a.m. hours of Friday, Feb. 10. Two male suspects wearing long pants and jackets were seen leaving the scene in a two-toned minivan. The previous crime analysis listed a theft that occurred from Little Brothers Shell on Jan. 28. In that incident, two male suspects in a white van were seen leaving the scene after two vehicle transmissions were stolen from in front of the station.

Some thefts from cars round out this week’s report. In one theft, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9 in the 5300 block of Maryland Way, a wallet was taken from an unlocked car. A bearded male wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat is listed as a suspect.

In the other incident, two vehicles in the same driveway of a house in the 2500 block of Titans Lane had car stereos stolen from them some time between the late afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 9 and the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 11. Both cars were unlocked and the thief or thieves in both cases pried CD players from the dashboards of the vehicles. There are no suspects listed in relation to these thefts.