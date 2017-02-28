Alderman discusses challenges of growth at Nolensville Area Business Network meeting

By Landon Woodroof

On the fourth Tuesday of every month, a group of local business owners gather at Nolensville City Hall to network and talk shop with each other. They’re part of a group called the Nolensville Area Business Network, which formed about 13 years ago as a way for local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through mutual support and encouragement.

The group’s treasurer, Toni Crosby, remembers the network had trouble even finding enough local business people to get the group off the ground. Those that did come mostly operated their companies out of their homes.

Today, it’s a different story, Crosby says. The network has about 25 to 30 regular members and new guests show up all the time. At Tuesday night’s meeting, two new business owners came to share information about their companies and learn how they could help others.

“The group just continues to grow and grow,” Crosby says.

Attendees go around the room and introduce themselves and give a brief introduction to their businesses, highlighting what it is about their company that makes it unique. Some also give an idea of what their ideal customer is like so that the others can be sure to keep an eye and ear out in case someone that fits that bill crosses their path. For instance, Crosby runs MarketSource, a company that prints promotional items, direct mail and signage for small to mid-sized companies. At Tuesday’s meeting she told the others that “a good referral to me would be a new business just starting up.”

This type of networking has brought in $22,000 worth of referrals to NABN businesses in the last four months alone, Crosby said. Members keep track of sales they bring in from people who say they were referred by other NABN members.

After introductions, the group usually “spotlights” one member per month who will discuss his or her business for a longer period of time. Allen Baxter, owner of A+ Storage in Nolensville, had the floor Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting was a little different, though, in that the NABN also invited an outside speaker to come in and lead a discussion on various business-related issues currently confronting Nolensville. Alderman Brian Snyder is a local business owner himself. He runs Brian Snyder Entertainment, a company that provides a multitude of services for special events. Snyder brought up three main topics he thought NABN members should know about.

First, he discussed the city’s relationship with retail consulting and market research firm, The Retail Coach. In 2016, he said, Nolensville spent nearly $30,000 working with The Retail Coach, which began an effort to recruit desirable businesses to the city and conducted extensive research on local residents’ income levels and spending habits, among other things.

He compared what The Retail Coach is trying to do for Nolensville with what NABN members are trying to do for each other.

“The idea behind The Retail Coach is to really go out and … where we do small-scale networking they want to do large-scale networking for the town of Nolensville,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the city had given The Retail Coach clear guidance on the types of businesses it wanted to see come to Nolensville.

“We’ve really kind of tasked them … to find unique businesses. You know businesses like yours,” he said. “We don’t want every single Best Buy … we don’t want all these chains. We’d love to have some very cool, unique, thriving, small businesses.”

Snyder urged NABN members to take advantage of the wealth of demographic, financial and educational studies that The Retail Coach has drawn up in the past year.

“If you really want to get strategic with your email marketing campaign or your social media campaign, they really could help you tremendously with that kind of data,” he said.

The second subject Snyder discussed was the enormous Market Square development that is on the horizon in Nolensville. He called the $90 million project “astronomically, out of this world big” for Nolensville and expressed a fervid hope that the development would bring much-needed tax dollars to the city.

He said the city must find a way to generate more commercial revenue in order to keep up with the challenges that accompany the kind of rapid growth that has occurred in Nolensville’s recent history.

“I think I would be remiss to not tell you, Sunset Road, for example, is a disaster. York Road is getting worse. Clovercroft Road is starting to get some wear and tear. It’s hard to go pay for all those roads without having tax dollars,” he said.

He then laid out the infrastructure problem facing the city in clear, monetary terms. Nolensville’s entire annual budget is nearly $2.5 million, he said, but “to just repave Sunset Road from Waller all the way to Nolensville is just north of $8 million.”

The problem comes down to simple math.

“One road is four times our annual budget,” he said. “That’s a struggle.”

The final issue Snyder discussed also related to the financial dilemma the city is faced with as far as infrastructure and other projects are concerned.

He described Nolensville as being at a stage in its development where it has obviously grown enormously, but where it needs to prove to prospective retailers just how much it has grown. For that reason, and in order to attract the additional federal tax dollars that come with proof of a larger population, Snyder said it was very likely that the city would undertake a new census in the near future.

“I think we’re about to see a big growth spurt,” he said. “The pro of that is that the money is coming, the heartache of that is there are some growing pains.”

Snyder said the last time the city conducted a census was 2014, although that one was not actually completed until 2015. At that time, Nolensville’s population was shown to be just under 8,000. He thinks the city now is well over 9,000 people and maybe getting close to 10,000. Considering that the last census cost the city $28,000, but brought it an additional $315,000 in federal revenue, Snyder said, it just makes sense to have another one.

Even that extra revenue, though, won’t be enough to overcome the city’s budgetary shortfall for big road projects.

“We’re at that awkward stage of it’s cool that we’ve got approaching 10,000 people, but unless our property taxes go up or we have significant commercial tax dollars, it’s just not enough to do the things we want to go do quickly,” he said. “That’s a rough answer, but it’s true.”

Although he said no one wanted to see property taxes increased, Snyder did note the extreme disparity between Nolensville’s rate and other those of other cities in the area.

“Our property taxes here are so low,” he said. “In Williamson County we’re the lowest total that offers a police department, has a fire deparment, and offers those services.” Even if the city tripled its property tax rate, Snyder said, Nolensville would still have the third lowest property tax rate in the county.

That’s one of the main reasons why attracting new commercial projects is such a necessity for Nolensville.

“I think we’d like to keep property taxes as low as we possibly can, forever if that’s possible, if we can get those commercial tax dollars,” he said. “Hopefully Market Square will be a big one. Kroger is really kind of knocking on the door on multiple pieces of land.”

To find out more about the Nolensville Area Business Network, visit its Facebook page or website.