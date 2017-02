BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA handles MBA; Brentwood, CPA cruise; FRA pushes past Davidson Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 72 at Montgomery Bell Academy 47

BA’s Jeremiah Oatsvall scored 25 points and Darius Garland posted 17 in Friday’s 72-47 win against Montgomery Bell Academy.

Dickson County 41 at Brentwood 66

Brentwood’s Reed Smith scored 16 points and Kellen King posted 15 in Friday’s 66-41 win against Dickson County.

Cascade 39 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 55

Clay Washburn dropped 20 points for CPA in its 55-39 win against Cascade.

Davidson Academy 52 at Franklin Road Academy 63 (Division II-A East/Middle Region District 2 Quarterfinals)

FRA’s Jack Doherty scored 25 points and Brennan Crook scored 17 in a 63-52 win against Davidson Academy.

Page 54 at Nolensville 40

Currey Ingram 34 vs. Clarksville Christian 37

Currey Ingram’s Jake Grader scored 18 points and Christian Ahlstrand dropped 16 in a 37-34 loss against Clarksville Christian.