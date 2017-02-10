GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA, CPA dominate; FRA advances

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harpeth Hall 40 at Brentwood Academy 58

BA’s Bria Dial posted 15 points in Friday’s 58-40 win against Harpeth Hall.

Sydni Harvey added 12 points, Maggie Brown scored 11 and Kallie Searcy dropped 10 in the victory.

Dickson County 59 at Brentwood 30

Cascade 34 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 64

CPA’s Savannah LeGate posted 16 points in a 64-34 rout of Cascade.

Ezell-Harding 79 at Franklin Road Academy 86 (Division II-A East/Middle Region District 2 Quarterfinals)

Page 45 at Nolensville 33

Faith Wilkin scored 20 points for Page in its 45-33 win against Nolensville.

Grace Baird led Nolensville with 11 points, while Holli Finnell scored 10.