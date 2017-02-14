BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA, CPA secure dominant sweeps; Lady Bruins eliminated

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 68 at Pope John Paul II 29

BA’s Darius Garland scored 23 points and Cam Johnson dropped 16 in a 68-29 win over PJPII.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 79 at Spring Hill 37

CPA’s Clay Washburn dropped 29 points and Michael Mayernick scored 16 in a 79-37 win at Spring Hill.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 68 at Pope John Paul II 16

BA’s Bria Dial scored 17 points, Sydni Harvey dropped 16 and Laney Morrissey posted 15 in a 68-16 win against PJPII.

Brentwood 33 at Centennial 36 (District 11-AAA Quarterfinals)

Centennial advanced to the District 11-AAA semifinals with a 36-33 win over Brentwood Tuesday.

Malea Robertson led CHS with 11 points and Shantell Fly posted nine.

Abby Shealy spearheaded Brentwood with nine points.

Centennial will host Franklin for a semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 67 at Spring Hill 29

CPA’s Savannah LeGate scored 18 points, Carrington Washburn posted 16 and Grace Gilbert scored 10 in a 67-29 rout of Spring Hill.

Marshall County 48 at Nolensville 46

Grace Baird scored 19 points for Nolensville in its 48-46 loss against Marshall County.

Providence Christian 46 at Franklin Road Academy 57 (DII-A East/Middle Region Quarterfinals)

Riley Casey scored 29 points to lead FRA to a 57-46 win against Providence Christian in a DII-A East/Middle Region quarterfinal Tuesday.