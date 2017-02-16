GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: CPA, Page advance; Nolensville eliminated

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 12-AA Quarterfinals

Spring Hill 40 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 75

CPA eliminated Spring Hill with a 75-40 win in the District 12-AA quarterfinals Thursday.

Savannah LeGate scored 25 points and Carrington Washburn posted 21 in the victory.

Felicia Hayes led Spring Hill with 19 points and Destiny Oden scored 13.

CPA will travel to take on Page at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Nolensville 27 at Marshall County 49

Nolensville’s season ended with a 49-27 loss against Marshall County Thursday.

Parker Leftwich led NHS with 10 points.

Cascade 44 at Page 51

Page’s Faith Wilkin scored 28 points in Thursday’s 51-44 win over Cascade in the District 12-AA quarterfinals.

Page will host CPA for a semifinal bout at 2 p.m. Saturday.