BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA throttles Father Ryan; FRA advances with overtime win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 62 at Father Ryan 41

BA’s Darius Garland scored 23 points, Jeremiah Oatsvall posted 17 and Cam Johnson dropped 14 in Friday’s 62-41 win at Father Ryan.

District 12-AA Quarterfinals

Nolensville 49 at Cascade 68

Nolensville was eliminated from the District 12-AA tournament with a 68-49 loss against Cascade.

Division II-A East/Middle Region Semifinals (at Battle Ground Academy)

Franklin Road Academy 58 vs. Knox Webb 52 (OT)

FRA’s Jack Doherty scored 17 points and CJ Fayne posted 14 in a 58-52 overtime win against Knox Webb.

FRA will take on USN for the region title Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 45 at Father Ryan 50

BA’s Sydni Harvey scored 18 points in Friday’s 50-45 loss against Father Ryan.

Division II-A East/Middle Region Semifinals (at Battle Ground Academy)

Franklin Road Academy 64 vs. Knox Webb 70 (2OT)

FRA’s Riley Casey scored 25 points in Friday’s 70-64 double-overtime loss against Knox Webb.