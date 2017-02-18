BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Summit downs Centennial in OT; Ravenwood girls place third; FRA boys capture region title

BOYS BASKETBALL
Summit 49 at Centennial 42 (OT) (District 11-AAA Third-Place Game)
Christ Presbyterian Academy 54 vs. Giles County 62 (District 12-AA Semifinal at Page)
Knox Webb 73 at Battle Ground Academy 58 (DII-A East/Middle Region Third-Place Game)
Franklin Road Academy 61 vs. University School of Nashville 53 (DII-A East/Middle Region Championship)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ravenwood 31 vs. Franklin 20 (District 11-AAA Third-Place game at Centennial)
Christ Presbyterian Academy 47 at Page 27 (District 12-AA Semifinal)
Knox Webb 47 at Battle Ground Academy 38 (DII-A East/Middle Region Championship)
Franklin Road Academy 82 vs. The King’s Academy 54 (DII-A East/Middle Region Third-Place Game)