February 19, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

44℉

clear sky

Home
Sports

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Summit downs Centennial in OT; Ravenwood girls place third; FRA boys capture region title

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Summit downs Centennial in OT; Ravenwood girls place third; FRA boys capture region title

BOYS BASKETBALL

Summit 49 at Centennial 42 (OT) (District 11-AAA Third-Place Game)

Christ Presbyterian Academy 54 vs. Giles County 62 (District 12-AA Semifinal at Page)

Knox Webb 73 at Battle Ground Academy 58 (DII-A East/Middle Region Third-Place Game)

Franklin Road Academy 61 vs. University School of Nashville 53 (DII-A East/Middle Region Championship)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ravenwood 31 vs. Franklin 20 (District 11-AAA Third-Place game at Centennial)

Christ Presbyterian Academy 47 at Page 27 (District 12-AA Semifinal)

Knox Webb 47 at Battle Ground Academy 38 (DII-A East/Middle Region Championship)

Franklin Road Academy 82 vs. The King’s Academy 54 (DII-A East/Middle Region Third-Place Game)

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply