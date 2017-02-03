Cars in church parking lot targets of theft in this week’s crime report

Another week, more stolen items from cars in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Police Department’s crime report for the week ending Feb. 2 lists four separate incidents in which thieves stole objects from cars.

In all cases, the cars had been left unlocked.

A church parking lot was the site of two of those incidents. Two vehicles parked at Brentwood United Methodist Church were relieved of wallets —one on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and the other on Friday, Jan. 27. Both thefts occurred in the early afternoon. A bearded white male driving a blue minivan is listed as a suspect in the second of those two thefts.

In another incident, a handgun was stolen from an unlocked car parked outside the Del Frisco’s Grille restaurant at 207 Franklin Road. This theft occurred sometime between the evening of Friday, Jan. 27 and the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. There are no suspects in this crime.

The final car-related theft of the week occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2 on the 7100 block of Peach Court. The victim was only away from the car for approximately ten minutes, but came back to find their purse missing. The police report lists no suspects in relation to this theft.

In other theft news this week, a man at the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road had his iPhone stolen from the gym. Yet another theft occurred at Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant on Franklin Road. A person left their wallet on their table, came back to get it, and it was gone. There are no suspects in either of these cases, according to the report.

Finally, graffiti was found sprayed on the walls of a bike path tunnel on the 1800 block of Wilson Pike, next to Marcella Vivrette Smith Park. The graffiti was apparently sprayed sometime in the early morning into early afternoon hours on Monday, Jan. 30. Police have no suspects related to this vandalism, according to the crime report.