GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA, BGA advance to state; CPA, Page push to region semis

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division II-AA Sub-State

Baylor 37 at Brentwood Academy 48

The BA Lady Eagles advanced to the DII-AA semifinals with a 48-37 over Baylor Friday.

Sydni Harvey led BA with 17 points, while Kallie Searcy posted 11.

Division II-A Sub-State

Lausanne 48 at Battle Ground Academy 54

The BGA Lady Wildcats advanced to the DII-A state semifinals with a 54-48 win against Lausanne Friday.

Allison Cowie led BGA with 14 points, while McClain Daniel posted 12 and Maddie Ledman scored 11.

Franklin Road Academy 46 at University School of Jackson 64

Region 6-AA Quarterfinals

Stewart County 23 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 39

Page 63 at Lewis County 49