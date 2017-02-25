BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA, FRA advance to state; CPA pushes to region semis

BOYS BASKETBALL

Briarcrest 42 at Brentwood Academy 50 (Division II-AA Quarterfinals)

BA advanced to the Division II-AA semifinals with a 50-42 win against Briarcrest Saturday.

Darius Garland led the charge with a game-high 29 points.

BA will take on Ensworth in the semis at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Lipscomb University.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 65 at Stewart County 44 (Region 6-AA Quarterfinals)

CPA advanced to the Region 6-AA semifinals with a 65-44 win against Stewart County Saturday.

Michael Mayernick led CPA with 21 points and Clay Washburn posted 17

Rossview Christian 56 at Franklin Road Academy 64 (DII-A Sub-State)

FRA advanced to the Division II-A state tournament with a 64-56 win against Rossview Christian Saturday.