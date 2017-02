GIRLS BASKETBALL

Christ Presbyterian Academy 55 vs. Page 48 (Region 6-AA Semifinals)

CPA advanced to the Region 6-AA championship with a 55-48 win over Page Monday.

Savannah LeGate led the Lady Lions with 27 points, while Carrington Washburn posted 13.

Page’s Allison Pack scored 11 and Faith Wilkin had 10.

CPA will take on Giles County for the region title Wednesday.