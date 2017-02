BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Franklin sweeps Ravenwood; Brentwood splits with Centennial

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centennial 32 at Brentwood 42

Brentwood’s Kellen King scored 25 points in Friday’s 42-32 win against Centennial.

Ravenwood 48 at Franklin 63

Franklin’s Reese Glover scored 21 points in Friday’s 63-48 win against Ravenwood.

Evan Sigler added 19 points and Paul Rohde scored 14 in the victory.

Franklin Road Academy 55 at University School of Nashville 69

Grace Christian Academy 69 at Cornersville 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centennial 46 at Brentwood 25

Centennial’s Malea Robertson scored 17 points in Friday’s 46-25 win against Brentwood.

Giles County 47 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 40

Cascade 57 at Nolensville 51

Ravenwood 41 at Franklin 51

Franklin’s Sarah Hardin scored 15 points, Jilian King scored 14 and Holly Harris had 13 in Friday’s 51-41 win against Ravenwood.

Kiera Downey led RHS with 22 points.

St. Cecilia 33 at Battle Ground Academy 52

Franklin Road Academy 57 at University School of Nashville 53