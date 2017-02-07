BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA cruises past McCallie; CPA, FRA secure wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 81 at McCallie 46

BA’s Kam Lyons scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 81-46 win at McCallie.

Jeremiah Oatsvall added 15 points in the victory, while Darius Garland posted 14 and Tate Pierson and Garrett Suedekum scored 10 apiece.

Nashville Central Christian 62 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 70

CPA’s Clay Washburn scored 20 points and Bryce McCormick added 16 in a 70-62 win against Nashville Central Christian.

Michael Mayernick added 13 points and Drew Scott scored 11 in the victory.

Webb Bell Buckle 43 at Franklin Road Academy 52

FRA’s Jack Doherty scored 20 points and Brennan Crook posted 13 in a 52-43 win over Webb Bell Buckle.

Nolensville 57 at Spring Hill 71

Nolensville’s Nate Bloedorn scored 21 points in Tuesday’s 71-57 loss against Spring Hill.

Brandon Wharton added 13 points and Reese Gilbert scored 10 in the loss.

Justin Oden led Spring Hill with 23 points.

Trent Wiltfong added 18 points, Alex Harrison posted 12 and Will Porter scored 10 in the victory.