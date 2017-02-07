GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA, FRA dominate; CPA takes out NCC

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 64 at Girls Preparatory School 25

BA’s Sydni Harvey scored 12 points and Maggie Brown and Kallie Searcy posted 10 apiece in Tuesday’s 64-25 win against Girls Preparatory School.

Nashville Central Christian 61 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 76

CPA’s Carrington Washburn scored 25 points and Savannah LeGate dropped 20 in a 76-61 win against Nashville Central Christian.

Covenant Christian (AL) 15 at Franklin Road Academy 59

FRA’s Riley Casey scored 17 points in a 59-15 win against Covenant Christian (AL).

Zharia Hutchinson added 15 points and Ava Ackerman scored 10 in the victory.