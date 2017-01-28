February Civil War Roundtable will discuss local black soldiers

In recent years, Franklin resident Tina Calahan Jones has researched at least 284 slaves who entered the federal military during the war, all from Williamson County.

It has long been known a that several dozen Civil War soldiers had Williamson County ties, most of them serving in the U.S. Navy. Information about the service of African Americans has often scarce and hard to trace, making their story difficult to tell. Jones has added to the record.

Along with these men, she has identified at least thirty eight who served as “body servants” with the Confederate Army during the war, also from Williamson County.

Jones will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 12 edition of the Franklin Civil War Round Table which will be held beginning at at the Franklin Masonic Lodge.

Born in Indianapolis and raised in Connecticut, she attended Vassar College earning a degree in international studies. From there she earned her master’s degree in health care policy and later a law degree from the University of Virginia. She worked as a health care attorney in a Nashville private practice and later served as associate general counsel at Vanderbilt University.

Now living in Franklin with her husband and daughters, she is active in several community groups including the Spring Street Seniors at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Her experiences in these groups led to her interest in what had been a largely untold story about the experiences of black soldiers from Williamson County.

This Franklin Civil War Round Table event will be held at the Franklin Masonic Lodge located at 115 Second Ave South. The lodge is one of the most historical buildings in Franklin and a visit is an extra bonus. Parking is located in the free public garage across the street and the event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact: gregwade55@yahoo.com.