Planning for change at Williamson Inc. business luncheon

At the Williamson Inc.’s business luncheon, “Smart, Targeted Growth in Williamson County,” held on Tuesday at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, strategies were discussed on how to be successful in an ever-changing, developing city.

Modern businesses are not attracted to cities for the same reasons today as they were in generations past. In trying to recruit and retain millennial employees, many businesses are increasingly placing a priority on such things as walkability and proximity to amenities in deciding where they want to locate. This ongoing revolution has had an impact not just on corporate decision-making, but on city planning and zoning as well.

Williamson Inc. President and CEO, Matt Largen moderated a panel composed of Emily Hunter, Franklin’s Director of Planning and Sustainability, Victor Lay, Spring Hill’s City Administrator, Ben Crenshaw, Vice President of Land Planning at the Southern Land Company, and Phil Fawcett, a managing partner at Boyle Investment Co.

He started things off with a question: “The simple question for today’s conversation is how do we design our community to accommodate the growth we all know is coming?” In framing the question, Largen hinted at one of the answers when he recalled something Crenshaw had told him about how a city’s zoning plan is really “a reflection of community values.”

Elaborating on this point, Crenshaw spoke of the greater sense of reciprocity he has noticed between planners, developers and the citizens who are affected by the decisions they make. “The process has become very open so that the community’s wants, needs and priorities are really incorporated into those plans.”

A zoning plan is a way for a city to tell developers “what’s acceptable in our community,” he added.

He brought up the work his company has done developing in the Denver, Colorado area. Based on feedback he got from the community, many of the projects Crenshaw has worked on there have had high walkability scores, meaning many residents can access amenities and workplaces without having to drive a car. Taking the time to listen and craft plans around the community’s desires has paid off.

“The pace of development doesn’t scare them because they have a plan that they have really vetted with the community that they feel comfortable with,” he said.

Fawcett brought up a similar point when he discussed the role that developers play in a given area. “I would just say as a developer we are meeting a demand that’s in the community. We’re not creating a demand. And that demand goes where it can be best served.”

As an example of a way he tried to shape a project to fit more contemporary tastes, Fawcett brought up the City Park development in Brentwood. The office buildings there dated back to the 1970s and 1980s, but Fawcett’s company imagined a way to make them feel vital again.

“We purchased that property and really saw the opportunity to do something in Brentwood specifically and try to meet the changing development needs of the community,” he said. They added 50,000 square feet of retail to the area and created a kind of main street in it that terminated at a historic home-turned-Hilton Garden Inn.

“The project has been really well-received in the community,” he added. The addition of the Tapestry residential complex directly behind City Park contributed to the sense of something new and exciting in Brentwood. “What we’ve seen is that it’s become kind of its own neighborhood now,” Fawcett said of the area.

Fawcett’s work with the Meridian development and the upcoming Northside at McEwen development in Franklin have solidified his sense that today’s citizens and businesses alike are looking for something new. When it comes to new commercial and residential spaces in their communities, change is well-received.

In terms of what businesses find most attractive about Franklin, Fawcett firstly noted “first class facilities” for office spaces were an important inducement. He also mentioned the “convenience and access of services that are provided” for employees, like nearby hotels, retail and restaurants as being of equal importance.

“As we start to move towards a younger employment base with millennials we feel like that’s what they’re going to be looking for,” he said.

Largen echoed this idea by highlighting the comments he heard from economic development professionals in Denver. These professionals worked with 55 companies in an effort to gauge what the most important elements employers should focus on to achieve optimal retention rates.

“It was all the connectivity and quality of life pieces, that’s what they talked about,” Largen said. “Taxes and regulation didn’t come up, it was what are we going to do to retain our talent? How do we make this a more connected community? How do we provide the amenities our employees want? It was interesting to see that. You’re seeing a real shift on how companies make decisions based on where their employees want to be.”

On a related note, Emily Hunter spoke to the importance of appealing not just to millennials but to older residents as well where development is concerned. She stated, “We have to ensure that new development really has that variety so that it appeals to someone of each generation regardless of what their tastes and preferences may be.”

Hunter had talked about Franklin’s “Envision Franklin” land use plan as an example of the way the city was attempting to create a diverse set of design concepts to appeal to a variety of different needs.

One concept, the regional commerce concept, is intended predominantly for Franklin’s interstate corridor area. “In that area where the primary uses are commercial and office, new multifamily residential is also encouraged to be incorporated into those sites so that we can really create a lively, walkable, compact mixed-use neighborhood that provides easy access to nearby restaurants, shops and workplaces,” she said.

Another concept, by the name of the neighborhood mixed-use concept, will be more widespread throughout the city. It comes as no surprise that a mixture of commercial, residential and institutional uses is encouraged. Although, in this concept, the density would be less confined as these spaces would be to two or three story buildings.

Victor Lay was initially introduced to provide a sort of cautionary tale of what can happen to a city when it lacks a well-thought-out plan for development. “The things that occurred [in Spring Hill] back in ’04 and ’05 and the difficulties that the city ultimately came into as a result of that growth was really…because of unprepared growth,” he said.

He mentioned that in the year 2000, the population of Spring Hill was around 8,000. At that time, he said, the city had few employees. By 2003 and into 2004 the city issued 1,000 building permits. In 2005, that number shot up to 1,500. In 2006, it was around 1,200. In that span of time, the population skyrocketed to about 15,000.

Lay stated, “The city wasn’t prepared for it. They didn’t expect it. They didn’t have the expertise.” Spring Hill got its bearings a little more after the economic slowdown in 2008 and 2009. “It gave us the opportunity to catch up, rethink, recreate ourselves internally and start setting some controls in place,” he said.

Now, the outlook is considerably brighter, and Spring Hill is starting to plan for new types of developments, similar to ones mentioned by the other speakers at the luncheon. One example is the 780-acre Alexander Farm development. This development will eventually be a mixed-use office, residential and retail space that Lay hopes will serve as a “new northern gateway” to the city.

“It provides some diverse economic activity that we simply don’t have,” he said.