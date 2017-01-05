Christmas Eve hotel robbery part of final crime report of 2016

A hotel clerk at the Hilton Suites on Overlook Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint on Christmas Eve, according to the Brentwood Police Department’s final crime report of 2016.

The robbery happened at 5:30 a.m. The suspect was described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds and wearing a blue mask, black jacket and dark gray pants.

It was the second armed robbery at that hotel in the month of December. The Hilton Suites had also been robbed in the early morning hours of Dec. 3.

Two cars were stolen in Brentwood in the last days of the year. One was stolen in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22 near the intersection of Concord Road and Franklin Road. The 2002 Honda Civic was recovered in Nashville and juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the theft.

Another car was stolen from a driveway on the 6200 block of Belle Rive Drive in early hours of Thursday, Dec. 29. There are no suspects in that theft.

There were also two cases of thefts from cars in the last days of the year. In one instance, an Amazon Echo was stolen from an unlocked car in the 1200 block of Windsong Court some time between the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22 and the morning of Friday, Dec. 23. In another incident, a car parked at Brentwood Civitan Park was broken into and a purse stolen from it on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27. There are no suspects in either of these cases.