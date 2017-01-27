Final exams will be 10 percent of grades, not 25 percent

WCS InFocus

A recent vote by the Williamson County School Board means state and district exams will count toward a students’ semester grade, but at a lower percentage than in the past.

At its Jan. 17 meeting, the Board voted to incorporate state and district exam results into a student’s final grade at the minimum weight set by the Tennessee State Board of Education.

In December, the Tennessee State Board of Education took action to set the percentage at 10 percent for all state testing for this school year. Previously, high school End of Course (EOC) exams were calculated as 25 percent of that semester’s final grade. Elementary and middle school TCAP achievement exams were calculated at 15 percent.

This decision affects students in grades 3-12.