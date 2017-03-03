Fine Arts Festival showcases student talent; preview is tonight

WCS InFocus

Where can you see 36 performance ensembles, 1,350 performers and 250 artists all in one day?

At the 2017 Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Festival, where students from across the county will showcase their talents today and Saturday at The Factory at Franklin.

It all starts Friday evening with a student art show sneak peek from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The festival continues Saturday, March 4, and will be split up into two separate concert halls where performances will take place from 9:45 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

LIBERTY HALL

9:45 a.m. Poplar Grove Middle Choir

10:00 Summit High Jazz Band

10:20 Clovercroft Elementary “Colts Chorale”

10:35 Hillsboro School Jazz Band

11:05 Woodland Middle Musical Theatre: Beauty and the Beast

11:20 Woodland Middle Choir

11:40 Ravenwood High Varsity Orchestra

12:10 p.m. Fairview Elementary Choir and “Rockin’ Hawks”

12:45 Woodland Middle Orchestra

1:15 Edmondson Elementary Choir

1:30 Independence High Orchestra

1:50 Poplar Grove Middle Percussion Ensemble

2:00 College Grove Elementary Choir

2:15 Page High Brass Choir

2:30 Mill Creek Middle Choir

2:45 Grassland Middle Orchestra

3:15 Hunters Bend, Grassland and Walnut Grove Elementary Schools Combined Choir

3:45 Centennial High Orchestra

4:00 Allendale, Bethesda, Chapman’s Retreat, and Heritage Elementary Combined Choir

LITTLE BRICK THEATER

10 a.m. Centennial High Musical Theatre: Guys and Dolls

10:15 Centennial High Chamber Choir

10:30 Independence High: Cinderella

10:50 Page Middle Choir

11:15 Ravenwood High Musical Theatre: Once Upon a Mattress

11:35 Longview Elementary Recorder and Ukulele Ensemble

11:55 Renaissance High “Aca’scuse Me!”

12:15 p.m. Sunset Middle Chamber Orchestras

12:40 Brentwood High Brass Ensemble

1:10 Freedom Middle Choir

1:25 Freedom Middle Musical Theatre: Oklahoma

1:40 Grassland Elementary Ukulele Ensemble

1:55 Woodland Middle Brass Septet

2:25 Ravenwood High Clarinet Quartet

2:55 Crockett Elementary Choir

3:15 Ravenwood High Brass Quintet

3:45 Heritage Middle “Vox Aurea”

4:15 Nolensville Elementary Choir

4:30 Franklin High Musical Theatre: Footloose