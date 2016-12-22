Fire destroys home in Brentwood with Christmas tree a possible cause

By KELLY GILFILLAN

The Brentwood Fire Department considered a home a total loss Thursday night after a blaze engulfed the structure on Elmington Court.

A neighbor called 911 around 7:40 p.m, but by the time the department arrive, the home was considerably involved in flames.

“Our crews did a 360, and at that point discovered a heavy fire,” Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said.

The second units shortly arrived and stretched the hose line to try to attack the home from the interior. But a short time after, the department to take a different approach.

Goss said crews started experiencing a partial ceiling collapse, backing out of the home. They then continued fighting from outside the home.

Goss said an investigator would be on scene Friday morning to determine the cause of the fire. The owner – who was not in her home at the time of the fire – said she believed it could have been her live tree that was the cause.

“Obviously live trees are hazards in and of themselves,” Goss said. “If you do have a live tree, make sure you keep the tree stand full of water.”

The home is a total loss, according to Goss.

