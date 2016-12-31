First Franklin Art Scene of 2017 will help ease winter

The Franklin Art Scene is inviting the public to come out of winter hibernation for the first Friday crawl of 2017 on Friday, Jan. 6.

Guests won’t have to brave the chilly temperatures for too long during the smaller and more intimate edition of Art Scene. The Toasty Trolley, complete with hot cider, will be making the rounds throughout Downtown Franklin, allowing art lovers to hop on and off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition, the free monthly event — coordinated by the Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) — is bringing back Art Scene Passports, offering event-goers the chance to win a prize package for an evening out in Franklin, including a $75 gift certificate to 55 South and two tickets to a movie at the Franklin Theatre. Those who visit eight participating Art Scene locations, receiving stamps at each, will be entered into the contest.

Visitors can escape the cold weather by heading into the Williamson County Archives for a special scavenger hunt where they will also have the opportunity to be the featured “artist,” by filling in a drawing of a historical object found in the museum.

Eight sites in and around the 16-block historic district will offer warm refreshments, drinks and live music while highlighting a number of artists and locations, including:

Bagbey House and More, located at 134 4th Ave N, will showcase the talents of the new owner, Phil Baxter. His repurposed lamps and shades bring a unique vintage style to any home. Come check the lamps out as well as many other repurposed items he has to offer.

Historic Franklin Presbyterian, located at 435 Main Street, will host two artists- Pam Brown and Liz Kelly Zook. Pam Brown is an intuitive abstract painter who paints with fire; her main tools are a blowtorch, pigments, and powders used to create textural images created with multiple layers. Zook’s art is a mix of Pop and Illustrative art. She uses a lot of bright colors and is inspired by pop culture, comic books and anything that makes her laugh.

Imaginebox Emporium, located at 311 North Margin Street, will be featuring the original illustrations created by Cory Basil. Basil’s creations are painted using multiple mediums, including watercolor, oil, and gauche. His cozy gallery is not to be missed.

Savory Spice Shop, located at 324 Main St. where Emily Newman is the featured artist for January. This self-taught artist specializes in heavily textured oil and acrylic painting. All mediums used are heavily textured in style, giving them a three-dimensional appearance. Her monochromes compliment many environments from the office to the home, and the abstracts please admirers of modern and contemporary art styles.

Williamson County Visitor Center, located at 400 Main St. will feature Ben Paty’s wood works where they will be on display. As a member of the Tennessee Association of Woodturners, he has been turning wood for the past three years and has developed techniques from master crafters.

For more information about the event, please visit Franklin Art Scene website or the Facebook page for more information.