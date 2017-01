The first snow of 2017 in Brentwood was sufficient to cause a slippery mess on the roads and close area schools as well as the Brentwood Library. At the same time, a wind chill index in the single digits kept many enjoying the wintry view from indoors.

A bundled-up stroll this morning revealed what nature did to the library and surrounding arboretum. Frigid though it was, the Brentwood Home Page captured some scenes that we thought were worth sharing.