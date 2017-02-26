“First Steps” session will help adults access college initiative

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Columbia State Community College’s Williamson Campus is hosting a “First Steps” information session for adults at 5:30 p.m. March 9 in the Community Room.

The session will cover topics such as general starter information, financial aid options, how to complete an online application, prior learning assessment, transfer credit, program length, career outlook and the job outlook in a particular field.

The Southcentral Tennessee Reconnect Community will be at the session to discuss tuition opportunities for adult students through the Tennessee Reconnect program. Reconnect is a state-wide initiative to help adults enter higher education to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.

This First Steps session is for anyone who has an interest in returning to college, finding out more about a program or who may have a career goal but is unsure about the steps to take to reach that goal.

The Community Room is in room 221 of the Administration Building on the Williamson Campus, located at 1228 Liberty Pike. For questions about the information session contact Joni Allison at 931.540.2655or AdultLearner@ColumbiaState. edu The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Tennessee Reconnect, visit https://www.tnreconnect.gov/